A high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet like the Keto regimen has its fans, but influenza apparently isn't one of them."This was a totally unexpected finding," said co-senior author Akiko Iwasaki, the Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, and an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.The research project was the brainchild of two trainees — one working in Iwasaki's lab and the other with co-senior author Visha Deep Dixit, the Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Comparative Medicine and of Immunobiology. Ryan Molony worked in Iwasaki's lab, which had found that immune system activators called inflammasomes can cause harmful immune system responses in their host. Emily Goldberg worked in Dixit's lab, which had shown that the ketogenic diet blocked formation of inflammasomes.The two wondered if diet could affect immune system response to pathogens such as the flu virus."This study shows that the way the body burns fat to produce ketone bodies from the food we eat can fuel the immune system to fight flu infection," Dixit said.E.L. Goldberg el al., "Ketogenic diet activates protective γδ T cell responses against influenza virus infection," Science Immunology (2019). https://immunology.sciencemag.org/content/4/41/eaav2026