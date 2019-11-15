Cervinia in Italy (pictured below) reported the heaviest snow but many other resorts are reporting big accumulations too. Zermatt, over the border from Cervinia, says it has had 70cm of snow in the past 24 hours - both areas are already open from the 19-20 ski season.
WOW... Deep snow cover in #Livigno, Italy this afternoon 12th November! More significant snow is expected for the alps in coming days! Report Livigno IG #severeweather #snow #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/eR1SP02VSC— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) November 12, 2019
There's been plenty of snow, if not quite as much, in most other mountain areas of Western Europe too (and many in eastern Europe as well). Resorts in the Dolomites have reported up to a metre of snowfall this week with some opening early this weekend and in France Tignes reported 30cm (a foot) of snow overnight.
Beautiful winter scenery, yesterday at Braies lake, N Italy.— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) November 15, 2019
Video recorded by Gabriele Marche - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/OEpUjlXCGq
The snowfall is set to keep falling with more expected over the week ahead to continue the 'Snowvember' theme - the next heavy falls likely to come on Sunday.
WOW..... ENORMOUS snow accumulation at Arraba, Dolomites, Italy this afternoon 15th November! Report youmeteo #severeweather #snowfall #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/NspKbxZ75h— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) November 15, 2019