"Hubris" is defined as rash and foolish pride, a dangerous overconfidence, manifested with arrogance. The Deep State vaunts our "exceptionalism", and since Reagan's "City on a HIll" trope Americans have been assured by all succeeding Presidents that ours is the "indispensible nation". The word describes the way America sells itself to the world, and has for generations.The yawning cognitive gap between our nomenklatura's relentless self-promotion and its pathetic history of botched, humiliating failures in every single act of Imperial overreach, demands examination. Are we at Peak Hubris? When exactly should the hubris of a vicious, lying, sloganeering criminal state be identified as what it is, a cover for unhinged stupidity?Viz. the deranged, hysterical Democratic Party, a subsidiary of the Deep State, led-if that term applies-by a geriatric clutch of morally squalid throwbacks and vacuous nonentities, which has its Depends in a knot in the effort to blame the entire debacle of recent U.S. historic crime on the repulsive Yahoo squatting in the White House. As Einstein observed, all explanations should be as simple as possible...but no simpler.The Masters of Disaster can't tolerate open revelation of their evil,The three have exposed the hubris of "Exceptional America" far more substantively and damagingly than any of Trump's galumphing, butthead blundering has done, and produced damning indictments of its despicable nature that assured their dragooning. Their work has done much more to trash and pulverize the mythology of The Empire but the operators of the propaganda machine have managed to hide the vast bulk of it from public awareness, a feat they couldn't manage with Trump's ranting, erratic, Pig-Town Jig diplomacy, and his imbecile, chunk-blowing Twitter yammer.Moreover, the Deep State has been able to crush or stifle these heroes, but can't seem to find a way to give His Bloviance the hook short of terminating him with extreme prejudice, which they haven't had the balls to do... yet.Their names fill pages but let Pinochet, The Shah, Mobutu, Papa Doc, Marcos, Somoza, Kagame, and Mubarak stand as examples. To be "our sonofabitch" was simple: crush your people's aspirations, kill their leaders, drain their economic blood, sell off their resources to Rape Capitalism for pennies on the dollar, and borrow billions from our IMF, taking only a modest 10% or so for your trouble. And keep the clamps on hard with torture, rape and murder so nothing queers the deal for you and Uncle.The only "dictators" America despises are those who refuse, as Qaddafi, Saddam and Assad did, to knuckle and suck, or those with the muscle, wisdom and grit to balk and baffle our folly, as Putin and Xi do routinely.Major problem, though. Americans not braindead are sick of endless war, which puts them at serious odds with the War Machine and the party that glorifies it.Which raises (but does not beg) the key question: are we indeed at Peak Hubris?Judging by the loss of traction that pure American horseshit braggadocio from our organs of propaganda is having internationally, one would have to say we have. After the long line-beginning at division of Europe, solidified by stalemate in Korea-of shameful military muggings, half-assed regime change pratfalls, and humiliating downright defeats,The fact that The Myth and the hubris that buttressed it so forcefully are disintegrating does not mean they will be abandoned by the powers and dominions that have used them so long and so fruitfully.What follows? There is no reliable template for expiring empires.Kipling said it best of an expiring British Empire:Far called, our navies melt away,On dune and headland sinks the fire.Lo! all our pomp of yesterdayIs one with Nineveh and Tyre.