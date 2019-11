© Hamad Mohammed | Reuters



Dual listing?

Saudi Aramco will sell up to 0.5% of its shares to individual investors inThe world's biggest oil company released a prospectus Saturday, providing further information but without revealing the precise size of its planned share offering.Saudi Aramco said the process begins Nov. 17 and closes Dec. 4. A final offer price, as well as the number and percentage of company shares that will be sold, will be determined at the end of that period.The prospectus says individual investors will have until Nov. 28 to request shares, noting that "up to 0.5%" of the company's shares will be allocated to individual investors.Saudi Aramco confirmed plans to pay annual, aggregate cash dividends of at least $75 billion starting in calendar year 2020, in addition to any special dividends.However,. Dividend investors are attracted to steady returns, and they try to put their money into stocks with the best yields. Exxon Mobil shares have a dividend yield of 4.92%, based on their Friday closing price of $70.77 per share. Chevron's yield stands at 3.94%, and BP comes in at 6.28%.The Saudi government will face a lockup period of six months on further sales of shares after Aramco's public offering.The much-anticipated IPO was first flagged in 2016 by the government of Saudi Arabia , and hasalso raised worries about security and threatened to jeopardize its planned listing.Aramco warned that terrorism and armed conflict could materially impact the market price of its shares.Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser told CNBC last week that the company's public debut will help diversify the kingdom's economy. The move could also strengthen Saudi Arabia's stock exchange by drawing domestic and international investment.Its chairman, Yasir al-Rumayyan, said at a news conference last week that the international listing would be decided on "going forward."Some predicted that between 1% and 2% of the company will be listed domestically, and another part listed on a major international exchange later.The prospectus released Saturday did not address any of these issuesThe public listing of Aramco — officially known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. —The young ruler has ambitious plans to steer the kingdom's economy away from its heavy reliance on oil, and develop non-oil sectors like tourism, health care and mining.