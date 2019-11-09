© AP Photo/Michael Probst



The European Union's executive branch has cut its growth forecasts for the 19-country eurozone for this year and next and warned that conditions could worsen in the face of an array of uncertainties.Growth in 2021 is also forecast at 1.2%.The commission said the manufacturing sector was baring the brunt of the slowdown and that as a result, the European economy "looks to be heading towards a protracted period of more subdued growth and muted inflation.", the hope being that looser monetary policy will help shore up growth and get inflation back to its goal of just below 2%.The commission doubts that inflation will get back to that level, rising only modestly to 1.3% next year from 1.2% in 2019."So far, the European economy has shown resilience amid a less supportive external environment: economic growth has continued, job creation has been robust, and domestic demand strong," said Valdis Dombrovskis, a leading commissioner in the executive branch."However, we could be facing troubled waters ahead:The next couple of months could prove crucial for the global economy. Any easing in trade tensions between the United States and China could boost confidence. Also, clarity over Britain's departure from the European Union could alter the outlook. Much hinges on the U.K. general election on Dec. 12.