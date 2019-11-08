Go home winter you're drunk pic.twitter.com/wSts7WvAl7 — Mt Buller (@mtbuller) November 8, 2019



Summer is just three weeks away, but Victoria has been whacked by a serious cold snap!he told 3AW's Tom Elliott."Normally we will get a flurry, it will land, and it will be cleared up by the afternoon."At the moment it's just building up.The snow season ended at Mt Buller more than a month ago, on October 4.