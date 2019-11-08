It's snowing at Mt Buller for the third day in a row.
Snow reporter, Dave Clark, said it's a very rare occurrence at this time of year.
"It's not unusual to get a cold blast, but it is unusual for it to snow three or four days in a row and to stick around on the ground for days on end, which we're seeing at the moment!," he told 3AW's Tom Elliott.
Go home winter you're drunk pic.twitter.com/wSts7WvAl7— Mt Buller (@mtbuller) November 8, 2019
"Normally we will get a flurry, it will land, and it will be cleared up by the afternoon.
"At the moment it's just building up.
"It's crazy, there's so much snow. It's incredible."
The snow season ended at Mt Buller more than a month ago, on October 4.