© Wikipedia



That's a deflection. We don't have to blow it up. We don't have to change its orbit. We just change its arrival time at that intercept.

Humanity can very easily learn how to save lives when a destructive asteroid appears - and not by blowing it up or changing its course, the pilot of the 1969 Apollo 9 mission, Rusty Schweickart, has told RT.The famed astronaut co-founded the non-profit B612 Foundation, which advocates for building a global asteroid defense shield. He believes humanity should run a comprehensive asteroid database and focus on creating technology able to spot the incoming cosmic bodies.The database will also help to calculate their trajectory years before they would be detected as being on collision course with our planet, Schweickart said.He explained that the next step to deal with the asteroid would be to "to slow it down or speed it up a little bit, using space technology, so that it arrives slightly ahead of the Earth or behind the Earth."The astronaut is confident that the nations of the world can access such technology sometime in the future, if they choose to invest enough money and effort. Impact events are relatively rare but the stakes are still high, he stressed, recalling the Chelyabinsk meteor, which fell from the sky in broad daylight Russia in 2013 and, by sheer luck, didn't kill anyone.