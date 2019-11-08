© Wikipedia / formulanone

The crew of a Republic Airways Embraer ERJ-175 had to fight for their lives, after losing control of the aircraft shortly after takeoff from Atlanta Airport. Pilots had to struggle with controls and make several landing attempts.The dramatic incident unfolded over Atlanta on Wednesday, after American Eagle flight 4439 took off for New York, with six passengers and four crew on board. Just four minutes into the flight, contracted by American Airlines, the crew reported they experienced the so-called "trim runaway."The term refers to aircraft losing its ability to adjust its horizontal heading, as its trim surfaces begin to deflect out of control. Such issue is usually caused by a software glitch or technical malfunction.As the plane's nose started rising uncontrollably, the pilots stopped the climb and decided to turn back."We're in a stalling situation... We can't pitch down. We're trying to descend here," pilots reportedly told the airport tower controller.As they headed for the runway, the plane's nose rose again bringing the machine into stalling situation, yet the crew was trying to descend anyway. Shortly before the touchdown, the plane pitched up even more and the aircraft began gaining altitude, so the crew had to make a turn and try to land again.