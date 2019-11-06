© VeggieTales



Kitchen Sink — The LGBTQ community has praised Bob the Tomato as being "stunning and brave" after it was revealed that he is actually a fruit who identifies as a vegetable."VeggieTales was ahead of its time," said non-binary person Pech Bonzai, LGBTQ activist and verified Twitter user with just over 500 followers. "Most kids' shows just try to be entertaining and rely on an outdated, binary depiction of gender. But the VeggieTales writers were pioneers, willing to show a tomato publicly identifying as a vegetable despite clearly being a fruit."Other characters on the show have also been praised for being fruits but presenting themselves as vegetables, including The Peach, the Bad Apple, Madame Blueberry, and the entire Grape family."A whole family of fruits going against traditional vegetable norms! How progressive is that?" said Bonzai.Rumors from the VeggieTales set even suggest that Larry the Cucumber may be a fruit, but he has not come out of the cabinet yet.