© RT

It's election season in the UK, and that can mean only one thing - it's time to win some votes by making accusations of Russian stoogery, and all sides are at it.Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top political adviser Dominic Cummings has been accused of shady links to Moscow, mainly because he spent some time in Russia over 20 years ago. These days, that's all it takes.Here's ICYMI's guide to the other Russian stooges to keep your eye on this election season, UK edition.