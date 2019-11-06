Is it healthy?

Jordan Peterson has spent much of the past few years eloquently torpedoing all that the liberal progressives hold dear, and he's not done yet. Citing a profound health transformation, the bolshy Canadian psychologist is now piling into the opinion-saturated arena of diet, and the vegans aren't happy.But Peterson's latest revelation is not about culture wars or the eroding of free speech. This is about his own mental health, which has at times been unspeakably grim. Controversial as ever, Peterson is now claiming to have beaten away his regimen of antidepressants through the excessive consumption of a rather more rudimentary substance: meat.A sworn 'carnivore diet' convert, he was first introduced to the beef-only regime by his daughter, Mikhaila, who spent years suffering from a serious autoimmune disease.In an interview with Joe Rogan, Prof. Peterson explained how, by the time she'd reached her teens, his daughter's excruciating arthritic condition had corroded 40 of her joints and forced her into a deep depression. So severe was the illness that at just fifteen years of age, she required a hip and ankle replacement. 'She was dying', Jordan lamented.But Mikhaila didn't die. Instead, she ruthlessly eliminated everything that disagreed with her gut. Whittling down the food groups, she started to experience notable health improvements and was soon gorging on a simple staple of broccoli and chicken. Stunned by her progress, Mikhaila then decided to go the whole hog (or cow) and began consuming only beef, salt and water.With little evidence base, it is important to interpret these assertions with a pinch of salt. While the blogosphere is awash with cynics, there are also some foreboding words from dieticians concerned by the prospect of such a diet being perpetuated.But perhaps equally galling is the diet's outrageous political incorrectness. Remember, for many environmental activists, meat consumption is akin to cannibalism. The unethical industry, the effects on the climate, the health warnings; safe to say, the diet is treading on a lot of hooves.With trepidation, we await the eminent QC's ban on asthmatics, too.Health critiques of the carnivore diet aside, a quick sweep of twitter shows many detractors to be more energised by their offense taken at Peterson's socio-political positions than they are perturbed by his choice of sustenance. It's no surprise. Peterson has become the conservative bogeyman to many on the left, demonised and misconstrued in equal measure. Just taking a photo with him, as British folk-rockers Mumford and Sons found out last year, can invite a niagara of sharp-tongued calls for cancellation. 'I don't think his psychological work is very controversial', banjo player Winston Marshall quietly asserted, as a CBC interviewer threatened an exodus of LGBT fans from their concerts. The whole thing was absurd.Is more research required into the carnivore diet and its health effects? Of course. Anything less would be irresponsible.Clearly, the diet is not for everyone, but why does it need to be? For Jordan and Mikhaila Peterson, it sparked some sweet relief. And who on earth would be so cruel as to deny them that?