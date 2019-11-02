Floods swept through Apartadó, Antioquia Colombia 28 to 29 October 2019.
Almost 10,000 people have been affected by flooding in Antioquia Department in northwest Colombia.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that the San José River broke its banks on 28 October, 2019, affecting areas in Apartadó municipality.

Around 2,600 homes were flooded, with water reaching roof height in some locations. No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. Shelters have been set up in affected areas to house some of those displaced. Many families have lost material possessions.

Military personnel have been deployed to the area to support relief agencies and mitigate the flood situation.

