Social Media

Toda mi solidaridad con las más de 8000 personas afectadas en la tragedia que se registró anoche en #Apartadó, Antioquia, por la creciente súbita del río. Hago un llamado a las autoridades de @UNGRD, @DefensaCivilCo para que atiendan esta emergencia de manera eficaz y oportuna. pic.twitter.com/eXqTY4GNd8 — Milton Angulo (@miltonhav) October 29, 2019



#Video Dramáticos momentos se viven en Apartadó, Antioquia, por desbordamiento de un río. Habitantes de siete barrios están en riesgo https://t.co/dijI32DsuG pic.twitter.com/bPncM3gNzG — Noticias Caracol (@NCAntioquia) October 29, 2019



Almost 10,000 people have been affected by flooding in Antioquia Department in northwest Colombia.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that the San José River broke its banks on 28 October, 2019, affecting areas in Apartadó municipality.Around 2,600 homes were flooded, with water reaching roof height in some locations. No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. Shelters have been set up in affected areas to house some of those displaced. Many families have lost material possessions.Military personnel have been deployed to the area to support relief agencies and mitigate the flood situation.