Storms are raging across the central United States from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes ahead of an arctic blast that could bring record shattering cold to the South.Strong winds have brought down trees and power lines from Tennessee to North Dakota after tropical Storm Olga swept in from the Gulf Coast.Forecasters say the severe storms could now hit states from Alabama to New England.And in just a few hours, temperatures are expected to drop as much as 30 degrees as a cold front blows in from Canada.Chicago has already seen it earliest snow fall in 30 yearsThe National Weather Service is telling people to take precautions and prepare for the oncoming freeze.'To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly,' they said, according to Newsweek.'Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.'The cold front is travelling down from Canada and into the central U.S.Winds gusts caused trees to topple in Tennessee and in the western Carolinas as wind gusts above 30 mph began funneling through the South.The unexpected weather was announced by the National Weather Service Chicago in a tweet from Wednesday afternoon.The agency revealed that Chicago received 1.2 inches in snow and that it was the earliest snowfall amassing over one inch since October 20, 1989.They also shared that the 1.2 inches of snow broke a 96-year-old daily snowfall record initially set with 0.7 inches on October 30 in 1923.One major concern are the thousands of children who plan on going trick-or-treating Thursday night.Meteorologists believe places like the northwest suburbs will receive around five inches of snow in addition to early morning rain.In response, several northeast Illinois cities have rescheduled or restricted designated trick-or-treat times.NBC 5's Paul Deanno says that measurable snow has fallen on Halloween only once before.'That was 2014, and it was only 0.1". A trace fell 6 other times. So if our forecast holds, this will be the "snowiest" Halloween in Chicago history,' he said.(Read more here