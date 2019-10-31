Puppet Masters
President Salih: Abdul Mahdi willing to resign as Iraqi's PM if conditions are met
thenational.ae
Thu, 31 Oct 2019 00:00 UTC
In an televised address to the nation, Mr Salih said Mr Abdul Mahdi had agreed to submit his resignation. "The prime minister had previously agreed to submit his resignation, if the blocs agree on an acceptable replacement in order to adhere to constitutional and legal frameworks," Mr Salih said.
Mr Salih said he would welcome an early election, but only after the institution of reforms to the current electoral system and a national dialogue to improve how the country is governed [occurs].
His speech responded to a month of protest in Iraq's south, in which up to 250 people have been killed. Protesters say security forces are being heavy-handed and violent, but refuse to back down.
The president, elected only a year ago, also called for those responsible for violence against mostly young demonstrators to be tried, but warned against creating a security void.
A parliamentary shakeup including the replacement of the defence and foreign ministers did little to satisfy demonstrators earlier this month, who are calling for an end to corruption and the provision of basic services like water and electricity.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
So preserve yourselves, my brothers, from the calamities of this place, for distinguishing it is extremely difficult! Souls find it sweet, and then within it they are duped, since they become completely enamored of it.
Recent Comments
Yea.. just another fine representation for the people of New York.... LOL The trash bin of humanity.
Adam Schiff should be bludgeoned to death... He's a filthy little weasel.
This is just a matter of being disgusting for the sake of being disgusting.
Democrats want open borders to secure votes by providing housing, healthcare, welfare and other freebies … it's the democrats way... enslave...
Brennan has lost his mind and will be going to prison for his part in a coup attempt upon the US government. There will be plenty more democrats...
Comment: Sputnik, 31/10/2019: Death toll rises in Iraqi protests See also: