Iraqi President Barham Salih promised the resignation of his prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on the condition his departure does not leave a "constitutional vacuum" and a replacement is found.In an televised address to the nation, Mr Salih said Mr Abdul Mahdi had agreed to submit his resignation.Mr Salih said.Mr Salih said he would welcome an early election, but only after the institution of reforms to the current electoral system and a national dialogue to improve how the country is governed [occurs].His speech responded toThe president, elected only a year ago, also called for those responsible for violence against mostly young demonstrators to be tried, but warned against creating a security void.A parliamentary shakeup including the replacement of the defence and foreign ministers did little to satisfy demonstrators earlier this month, who are calling for an end to corruption and the provision of basic services like water and electricity.