epstein island statue
A group of guerilla journalists from We Are Change snuck onto Jeffrey Epstein's island, Little St. James, where they recorded the island's features in high-definition.

Founder Luke Rudowski and a crew were able to book a ride onto the deceased pedophile's island, where they found a series of "satanic gargoyles" and explored landmarks such as Epstein's strange cube-shaped 'temple.'

epstein island gargoyle
epstein island
epstein island office
Watch:

We Are Change bills itself as a "nonpartisan, independent media organization comprised of individuals and groups working to expose corruption worldwide."

Rudowski is a frequent presence at the annual Bilderberg meetings and was arrested in 2009 for attempting to ask New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg about his refusal to pay for the healthcare of 9/11 first responders. He has previously worked for Infowars.