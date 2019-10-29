© Global Look Press / Klaus Ohlenschläger

China's Central Bank has unveiled plans to roll out its own digital currency, which will be called DCEP (Digital currency Electronic Payment). Beijing has been working on the project for about five or six years.RT's Boom Bust talks to Todd Horwitz of Bubba Trading about the latest in digital currency developments.The expert says that the "real benefit of the cryptocurrency world is that there is no central bank, nobody can manipulate and price the things out..." Cryptocurrencies trade 24 hours a day despite what the US Federal Reserve decides to do on Wednesday, he explained.