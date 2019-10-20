Society's Child
Mayhem in Barcelona: 'Half a million' pro-independence supporters protest harsh prison sentences of Catalonia separatist leaders
RT
Sat, 19 Oct 2019 16:52 UTC
The police estimated that at least 525,000 turned up in the center of Barcelona, local media cited law enforcement. "Independence," "The streets will be ours" and "Freedom to political prisoners" were among the chants heard at the massive gathering.
The rally continued more or less peacefully for a few hours, but was eventually marred by more serious violence as some of the protesters started building barricades and setting garbage containers on fire.
WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGES
As night fell, some of the sites of the clashes resembled a war zone, with burning barricades, rubble everywhere and clouds of thick white smoke in the air.
"The protests [in Catalonia] are being sustained for several years and - despite the violence, which is applied to the protesters; despite imprisoning our leaders - people don't give up. Protests are efficient, especially, massive protests."
The general strike kicked off in Catalonia's capital early on Friday, with small businesses not opening and employees of bigger firms and factories skipping work. The walkout caused the cancellation of almost 60 flights at Barcelona-El Prat Airport as well as the disruption of train operations in some parts of the region. Many more flights were canceled in Barcelona in previous days as the demonstrators made the airport completely inaccessible.
Road traffic was also affected as the protesters blocked roads and highways by setting tires on fire and leaving nails on the asphalt.
The AP-7 highway was cut off near the French border, paralyzing the crossing between Spain and France. In Girona, farmers drove their tractors across the central streets to the cheers of crowds to show Madrid that they mean business.
Barcelona has been in turmoil since Monday when Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine politicians and activists to up to 13 years behind bars for organizing the referendum on Catalonia's independence in 2017. The plebiscite, which saw the majority of the population voting for secession from Spain, was labeled illegal by Madrid and met with a harsh police crackdown that left hundreds of people injured.
As for the latest protests, Thursday was the most violent day of the rallies in Barcelona as the demonstrators built barricades, burnt bonfires and clashed with police. Dozens were hurt on both sides.
