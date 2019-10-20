"My name is also included in the "Cleanse" column

Andrei Hunko, deputy in the German Bundestag with Ukrainian roots, and deputy chairman of the United European Left Faction in the PACE, has insisted on closing the scandalous Peacekeeper website. The deputy recounted his personal letter to Ukrainian President Zelensky on his own website:and political prisoners. These are two big problems that the new president received as a heavy legacy from his predecessor.," Hunko wrote.He argues that Zelensky should stop political repression and close the controversial Peacekeeper."I expect from Vladimir Zelensky that he will stop politically motivated processes, severely condemn the activities of Peacemaker, direct his efforts towards removal of the site, and take legal measures against its administrators," the deputy said.So "Peacekeeper" reacted to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the children's hospital in Gorlovka, which I organized in 2015 with Wolfgang Gerke.However,Thus, these people are outlawed and are in immediate danger. This causes me great concern," said Hunko.This member of the German Parliament is not alone: YesterdayThe UN demands that the notorious "Peacekeeper" site be closed.Such a demand was made by the deputy chairman of the UN monitoring mission in Ukraine Benjamin Moreau.The diplomat emphasizes that Peacekeeper is. He also drew attention to the fact that people who get to this site are called "terrorists and traitors.""I remind you again and again of one very famous moment about the " Peacekeeper " site. As you know, the site has personal data of individuals, including journalists, which violates national laws and international standards ... Opening their data in turn carries a danger to such individuals, "the diplomat said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.The deputy head of the UN monitoring mission in Ukraine points out, though an investigation was opened, no progress has been made."Unfortunately, the contact details of many journalists still remain on this site, which puts them at risk. So we again urge members of parliament to initiate the closure of this site and bring this investigation to completion," Moreau added.