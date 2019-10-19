1. Change Your Life

2. Be Honest

3. Ask for Help



4. Take Care of Yourself

5. Don't Make Your Own Rules

Not all rules work for all people, nor do they necessarily work in the way you want them to work. But when it comes to Recovery, these 5 Rules are rock-solid.Changes may not be easy as ABC or 1-2-3, but here's a way to remember the key:djust attitude: work beyond negative thoughtseware people, places, and things associated with usingomplete HonestyAdjusting the attitude includes many things: one, realizing that a sober life is your best life; two, it means believing that every day you aren't using is your best day.In this case, it's raw courage that keeps us clean. Giving up the old haunts and fast friends is showing just how strong we can be.Being honest gives the best chance to recover. That's just how it is. Why? Being an addict means you lie like crazy: about where you're going, what you're getting, when you'll be back and what you've done.This does not give those of us in recovery the right to lash out honesty about what is wrong with other people. Recovery is about self-honesty., keeping in mind it doesn't arm us with the right to harm others with our honesty.The time to let people in has arrived. Many of us begin recovery trying to do it on our own to prove that they have control over their addiction. Guilt and shame are common emotions in addiction because we feel we don't deserve recovery or happiness.by hearing it from others, learn how other people have done recovery and what coping skills have been successful; and get a safe place to go where they will not be judged.Self-care is a vital and often forgotten part of recovery. Self-care is difficult because recovering individuals tend to be hard on themselves: we don't feel they deserve to be good to themselves. Self-care is especially difficult for adult children of addicts. Mindfulness, including meditation and exercise are great ways to practice self-care.: mind-body relaxation is a way of being kind to yourself. Building a new life means finding time to relax. Do some working out and take some good supplements.Non-users admit using was fun but also that things became less fun as they used more. Consequently, they're ready to change. Some deny they were out of control, making deals with themselves to determine when they can use.Following these 5 Rules of Recovery doesn't guarantee no relapse: but it does increase your odds of success dramatically. By making changes to your life, being honest, asking for help, taking care of yourself and following the rules of recovery, you're five steps closer to living the life you deserve.