1. Change Your Life
Changes may not be easy as ABC or 1-2-3, but here's a way to remember the key:
- Adjust attitude: work beyond negative thoughts
- Beware people, places, and things associated with using
- Complete Honesty
Adjusting the attitude includes many things: one, realizing that a sober life is your best life; two, it means believing that every day you aren't using is your best day. Recovery time means we need to beware of people, places, and things related to us using. Developing this healthy fear will feel odd because we normally think fear means weakness or defeat. Not true. In this case, it's raw courage that keeps us clean. Giving up the old haunts and fast friends is showing just how strong we can be.
2. Be Honest
Being honest gives the best chance to recover. That's just how it is. Why? Being an addict means you lie like crazy: about where you're going, what you're getting, when you'll be back and what you've done. Addicts lie to themselves about being an addict in order to continue using. This does not give those of us in recovery the right to lash out honesty about what is wrong with other people. Recovery is about self-honesty. It is essential to keep up the honesty about yourself and your situation, keeping in mind it doesn't arm us with the right to harm others with our honesty.
Comment: Powerful short video on what addiction means and the need to acknowledge and come to terms with the underlying pain that fuels it.
3. Ask for Help
The time to let people in has arrived. Many of us begin recovery trying to do it on our own to prove that they have control over their addiction. Guilt and shame are common emotions in addiction because we feel we don't deserve recovery or happiness. Joining a group can help in various ways by finding out you are not alone by hearing it from others, learn how other people have done recovery and what coping skills have been successful; and get a safe place to go where they will not be judged.
Comment: Like this video says: "Human beings have an innate need to bond and connect. When we are happy and healthy we will bond with the people around us. But when we can't because we are traumatized, isolated or beaten down by life, we will bond with something that gives us some sense of relief. It might be endlessly checking a smartphone, it might be pornography, video games, Reddit, gambling, or it might be cocaine. But we will bond with with something because that is our human nature."
4. Take Care of Yourself
Self-care is a vital and often forgotten part of recovery. Self-care is difficult because recovering individuals tend to be hard on themselves: we don't feel they deserve to be good to themselves. Self-care is especially difficult for adult children of addicts. Mindfulness, including meditation and exercise are great ways to practice self-care. Stress and tension are common triggers for relapse: mind-body relaxation is a way of being kind to yourself. Building a new life means finding time to relax. Do some working out and take some good supplements.
5. Don't Make Your Own Rules
One red flag is if we start to ignore the advice. Non-users admit using was fun but also that things became less fun as they used more. Consequently, they're ready to change. Some deny they were out of control, making deals with themselves to determine when they can use.
Following these 5 Rules of Recovery doesn't guarantee no relapse: but it does increase your odds of success dramatically. By making changes to your life, being honest, asking for help, taking care of yourself and following the rules of recovery, you're five steps closer to living the life you deserve.
Comment: Addictions of any kind are multi-faceted and rooted in psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual matters. Purpose, connection, trauma, emptiness, selfishness, love, self-loathing, instant gratification and pain & suffering all play a role on whether we become susceptible to addictions or not. In some ways it represents an extreme form of the human condition that just about everyone experiences. 5 rules aren't enough to offset this, but you need to start somewhere and it's good to have some guidelines to help a person get started or fall back on and reaffirm your values when you fall of the wagon or lose your way. See also: