© Marcin Rogozinski / Alamy Stock Photo



Test run

it is unclear what the advantages have been.

Over the past decade, genetic analysis of human DNA has revealed that. The result is that DNA from these extinct groups can be found in many human populations today.In particular, Some of this DNA may have been advantageous for modern humans.However, these studies were limited to small pieces of DNA. "Most people have focused on looking at single nucleotide changes," says Evan Eichler at the University of Washington in Seattle. This means just one "letter" of a gene has been altered.Now Eichler and his team have gone further. "This is one of the first papers that looks at bigger events like deletions and duplications of sequence," he says. These larger genetic changes will have had more important effects on human biology.The researchers looked at the DNA ofThey found evidence of much longer chunks of archaic DNA in this population."A duplication is a type of mutation that lets you have your cake and eat it too," says Eichler.Both chunks of DNA show signs of having been selected for by evolution. They seem to have been advantageous and thus become more common in the Melanesian population over the centuries."The archaics have contributed to the success of humans that left Africa," says Eichler. Neanderthals and Denisovans lived in Europe and Asia for hundreds of thousands of years before modern humans emerged from Africa, so they would have evolved adaptations to the different climates, foods and diseases. These useful genes "were kind of test-run in our precursors", says Eichler. "They're basically borrowed."However,says Eichler. This will be difficult because the genes are only found in humans, so animal studies will not help, and they have been duplicated and then subtly altered. "You're talking about a set of genes which are a geneticist's worst nightmare."