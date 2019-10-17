In a heartrending incident, pigs attacked a hapless septuagenarian sleeping in a shed outside his son's house in Telangana village.The incident took place in Bijinepally block in Nagar Kurnool district on Tuesday evening.Local police sub-inspector told Mirror that C Kondaiah (in his late 70s) was living in a shed outside his son's house. On Tuesday, he kept the door open and slept. There was nobody at home.Locals said Kondaiah was kept in the shed as his son did not want the ailing father amid the family members.The police registered a case of negligence towards a person and are investigating.The incident comes close on the heels of the sight of ants crawling over the eyes of a dead 55-year-old man at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh.The MP government placed five doctors under suspension besides launching enquiry after the chief minister took serious note of the disgusting incident.