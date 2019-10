© Global Look Press / ZUMA Press / Richard Ellis

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is no stranger to mainstream media smears, but even a panel of CNN hosts and analysts audibly gasped when one guest outright accused the Hawaii congresswoman of working for Russia.What started off as a standard panel discussion on Tuesday's upcoming Democratic debate quickly took a dark turn, as CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers accused Gabbard of foreign allegiances. As soon as Gabbard's name was mentioned, Sellers took the opportunity to claim that there "is a chance that Tulsi's not just working for the United States of America."Then Sellers got into the specifics."How is there no question?" host Alisyn Camerota asked, seemingly taken aback by the seriousness of the claim. Sellers instantly cited Gabbard's position on the war in Syria as proof.Indeed, the unapologetically anti-war candidate has faced similar smears of being an "Assad apologist" and a "Putin puppet" multiple times due to her criticisms of US foreign policy in Syria, where she believes Washington should never have backed and funded jihadist rebels fighting President Bashar Assad.While Sellers did face some mild pushback from the CNN panel, none of the participants rushed to wholeheartedly defend Gabbard, either. The analyst did experience the wrath of Twitter, however.Investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald called Sellers' comments "repugnant, McCarthyite accusations of treason" and noted that the CNN panel moved quickly on and would surely allow him back to repeat the same smears on another occasion.The anti-Gabbard smears have been bubbling in mainstream media since before she even announced her candidacy, but they went into overdrive after she entered the race for president.NBC has accused her of being supported by Russian trolls on Twitter, while the New York Times recently published a hit piece in the 'news' section, headlined: "What, Exactly, Is Tulsi Gabbard Up To?" The piece speculated that Gabbard's anti-interventionist stances might somehow make her a Russian stooge, even citing coverage of her campaign by RT of all news organizations as some kind of proof.Gabbard also won no friends within the Democratic Party in 2016 after she stepped down as DNC vice chair, endorsed Bernie Sanders and accused the party of bias in favor of Hillary Clinton.