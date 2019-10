© Global Look / White House

Facebook's history of abusing users' trust by sharing their private data with corporate partners and government spooks pales in comparison to its CEO's decision to sit down with prominent conservatives, for some.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been meeting with conservative commentators, journalists, and politicians in "small, off-the-record dinners" and "informal talks," Politico revealed on Monday, sending shockwaves through the internet. He reportedly discussed "free expression, unfair treatment of conservatives, fact checking, partnerships, and privacy" with prominent right-wing critics of Facebook, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Washington Examiner correspondent Byron York, and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.This, the mainstream media and many liberals on social media have declared, is an outrage.Wounded liberals took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Zuckerberg's secret meetings, accusing Facebook of "poisoning our democracy" even as they made excuses for why they couldn't delete Instagram or WhatsApp, both of which are owned by Facebook.Zuckerberg sitting down with conservatives is an odd straw to have break the camel's back, to be sure.Facebook notoriously collaborates with the US government to remove accounts both domestically and abroad, and works with the Israeli government to stifle the free speech of Palestinians, many of whom get their news exclusively through Facebook. A recent EU court ruling paved the way for Facebook to be weaponized by European countries to remove so-called "hate speech" by users halfway around the world. And Facebook has even struggled to play down complaints that it exploits children by luring them into spending wads of their parents' cash on online games.