Chinese and Indian leaders have just begun the second day of their one-to-one exchange at a picturesque Indian resort overlooking the Bay of Bengal, trading pleasantries and trying to mitigate frictions between their nations.The second round of the informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping kicked off on Saturday morning in the state of Chennai. Their one-hour meeting started at the serene Fisherman's Cove resort and then continued on the beach washed by the Bay of Bengal, according to Indian media.It"We had decided that we will manage our differences prudently and won't allow them to turn into disputes," Modi told Xi, to which he replied: "Yesterday Prime Minister as you said, you and I had engaged inAnd, I look forward to further discussions."Of course, there has been no shortage of mutual praise and reference to history. Modi, a conservative Hindu politician, said India and China have been economic powers that traded with one another "for the most part of the last 2,000 years." He recalled their first informal summit at China's Wuhan last year that gave "a fresh momentum" and boosted "strategic communication between our two countries."This year's one-to-one spelled "the start of a new era in India-China relations," PM Modi offered.Earlier on Friday, he unleashed a charm offensive on XI,They also had extensive talks over dinner, at which Xi was treated to a range of specialties from the region.Prior to it, Modi had posted a few tweets in Chinese after arriving in Chennai, saying he hoped the meeting with Xi would lead to stronger bilateral ties.