Ice shelves are essentially floating extensions of glaciers that hold back the flow of ground ice.When an iceberg breaks off an ice sheet it is known as 'calving'.Calving is a form of ice ablation or ice disruption, and is caused by a glacier EXPANDING, not melting.Kelly Brunt, a glaciologist with Nasa and the University of Maryland, explained "the process of formation was a bit like a fingernail growing too long and cracking off at the end."A large calving event hasn't occurred at the Amery ice shelf since 1963-64 (solar minimum of cycle 19). Scientists expect to see such a major event in this area every 60 years-or-so, meaning this latest one is bang on schedule.And to those young activist thinking of holding a funeral for the Amery ice shelf, don't bother — the section that broke of, named Iceberg D-28, represent just 2.7% of the floating ice area.The only concern is for passing ships, as D-28 now poses a potential hazard.The cold times are returning, in line withNASA research reveals this next solar cycle (25) will be " the weakest of the past 200 years ":