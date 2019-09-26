© NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY (BNPB)



At least three people have died after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Ambon in Maluku on Thursday morning, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) first reported that the quake was felt at 6:46 a.m. Jakarta time with an epicenter located about 40 kilometers northeast of Ambon at a depth of 10 km. No tsunami alert was issued.The agency also reported that the quake was followed by a 5.6-magnitude aftershock at 7:39 a.m. Jakarta time, with an epicenter located about 18 km northeast of the provincial capital of Ambon at a depth of 10 km.The BNPB confirmed that three people had died as a result of the earthquake. The victims have been identified as Narti Rumain, Mateis Frans and Lai Nai -- all of whom were crushed by collapsed buildings.BNPB spokesperson Agus Wibowo added that three people had suffered injuries following the earthquake, two of whom were identified as Djamila Lasaiba and Gamar Assegaf."We're still identifying the other injured victim, who is a resident of Waai village in Central Maluku regency," Agus said in a statement. He added the injured victim was currently receiving treatment in a nearby hospital and community health center.Several residents of Ambon city were taking shelter in their relatives' houses.According to the BNPB, the earthquake had damaged several houses and facilities in Ambon, including the Merah-Putih (Red-White) bridge, buildings of Pattimura University as well as local administration offices.State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I said in a statement that Pattimura International Airport in Ambon was operating as usual following the earthquake, as inbound and outbound flights from the airport were still on schedule."As of 10:48 a.m. local time, we identified small damage to the buildings of the airport watch room and fire station," PT Angkasa Pura I corporate secretary Handy Heryudhitiawan said.