Earth Changes
At least 20 die after shallow 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Maluku islands (UPDATE)
Jakarta Post
Thu, 26 Sep 2019 07:12 UTC
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) first reported that the quake was felt at 6:46 a.m. Jakarta time with an epicenter located about 40 kilometers northeast of Ambon at a depth of 10 km. No tsunami alert was issued.
The agency also reported that the quake was followed by a 5.6-magnitude aftershock at 7:39 a.m. Jakarta time, with an epicenter located about 18 km northeast of the provincial capital of Ambon at a depth of 10 km.
The BNPB confirmed that three people had died as a result of the earthquake. The victims have been identified as Narti Rumain, Mateis Frans and Lai Nai -- all of whom were crushed by collapsed buildings.
BNPB spokesperson Agus Wibowo added that three people had suffered injuries following the earthquake, two of whom were identified as Djamila Lasaiba and Gamar Assegaf.
"We're still identifying the other injured victim, who is a resident of Waai village in Central Maluku regency," Agus said in a statement. He added the injured victim was currently receiving treatment in a nearby hospital and community health center.
Several residents of Ambon city were taking shelter in their relatives' houses.
According to the BNPB, the earthquake had damaged several houses and facilities in Ambon, including the Merah-Putih (Red-White) bridge, buildings of Pattimura University as well as local administration offices.
State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I said in a statement that Pattimura International Airport in Ambon was operating as usual following the earthquake, as inbound and outbound flights from the airport were still on schedule.
"As of 10:48 a.m. local time, we identified small damage to the buildings of the airport watch room and fire station," PT Angkasa Pura I corporate secretary Handy Heryudhitiawan said.
Comment: Update: CBS News reports on 26th September:
A strong earthquake Thursday killed at least 20 people and damaged a bridge, a hospital and other buildings on one of Indonesia's less populated islands. Parts of a building at an Islamic university collapsed in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province. Local disaster official Albert Simaela said a teacher was killed there when parts of the building fell on her.
Simaela said a main hospital in Ambon was damaged and patients were evacuated to tents in the hospital's yard.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said at least 19 others were killed and more than 2,000 people took refuge in various shelters.
U.S. Geological Survey said.
re the last image, what is the gap at the top / right quarter (about 2 o'clock) ... it looks like someone has tried to take a slice off with a cheese wire