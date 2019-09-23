© Akhtar Soomro/Reuters



Hundreds of militants are ready to cross into India from Pakistan after Islamabad relaunched a terrorist camp in Balakot, the Indian Army said."Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently," Army Chief of Staff General Bipin Rawat told reporters on Monday.The general said the camp in northeastern Pakistan was destroyed by Indian jets in February, butAdditional troops were deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in disputed Kashmir "to ensure that the infiltration is curbed to the maximum extent," he said.The Balakot airstrike nearly brought the neighboring countries to war.on Pakistani soil. The group previously carried out several deadly attacks against India, including a convoy bombing in the Pulwama district of the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, which killed 40 military policemen.Indian officials have accused Pakistan of secretly backing the militants.The hostilities then spiraled into cross-border shelling and open aerial combat. An Indian pilot was shot down in Pakistani airspace and quickly handed over by Pakistan to India unharmed.The neighbors would eventually exchange a number of friendly gestures.New Delhi argued that the move will help the fight against terrorism and boost the region's economy. Pakistan heavily criticized the move, saying it violates international law and will lead to bloodshed in Kashmir.