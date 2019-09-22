© AP



Over 50,000 people showed up for the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, Texas, giving India's PM a rock star-level welcome. President Donald Trump joined him on stage as the two leaders lauded US-India ties.The massive rally, held at Houston's NRG Football Stadium, launched some 90-minute music and dance show featuring around 400 artists entertained the audience who gathered hours in advance.The spectacle was both campaign event for Trump and the show of the "strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies," as the White House put it. Although it comes amid ongoing trade disputes between the two nations, t"India has a true friend in the White House," Modi said. "Friends, as I told you, we have met a few times and every time he has been the same: warm, friendly, accessible, energetic and full of wit."And Trump confirmed that."You [India] have never had a better friend as President as President Donald Trump," he said. "Under PM Modi's leadership, the world is witnessing a strong, sovereign republic of India."All in all, Trump gave his typical election campaign-style speech focusing on border security and dealing with illegal immigration, both hot issues for Texas, but added some Indian twist to it."Both India and US also understand that to keep our communities safe, we must protect our borders," Trump said. The US president also talked about NBA coming to India and Delhi planning to buy American liquefied natural gas.