A collection of foreign -primarily US- drones has been put on display in Tehran. The exhibition comes amid extreme tensions in the region and mounting allegations of Iranian involvement in the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities.The exhibition was inaugurated by high-ranking military and government officials on Saturday. Those includedwhich the US has recently designated as a terrorist group.Salami warned thatThe large exhibition of foreign unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was apparently meant to further reinforce his threats.The debris of a heavy US surveillance drone, anwas arguably the centerpiece of the display. The Iranians have actually identified the machine as analthough the US insists it was merely a prototype version of an RQ-4A drone, constructed during development of the Triton.Aside from the wreck of the drone,that brought it down, as well as theThe machine, ais sporting a kill mark for the downed American UAV.Another major exhibit is thethat Iran managed to capture intact back in 2011. The machine is said to have been intercepted and safely landed by an Iranian electronic warfare unit.Another downed UAV appears to bewhich also seems to be intact.yet the exact circumstances of how the machine fell into Iranian hands remain unclear.A handful of smaller UAVs was shown to the public as well. The machines appear to be anas well as several other light surveillance vehicles.The display came just a few days after Saudi Arabia, Iran's regional arch-enemy, showcased a large cache of charred military hardware it claimed to be the debris of Iranian-made drones and cruise missiles. Riyadh said the weaponry was "undeniable" proof of Iranian involvement in the recent strike on Saudi oil-refining facilities. Tehran has rejected all the allegations, maintaining it was not involved in the major attack, which has been claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels.