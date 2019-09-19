© Alex Wong/Getty Images



John Bolton, President Donald Trump's fired national security adviser,saying inviting the Taliban to Camp David sent a "terrible signal" and that it was "disrespectful" to the victims of 9/11 because the Taliban had harbored al Qaeda.Bolton also said thataccording to two attendees. All the North Koreans and Iranians want to do is negotiate for relief from sanctions to support their economies, said Bolton, who was speaking before guests invited by the Gatestone Institute, a conservative think tank.said one attendee. Bolton didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.Bolton also said more than once that Trump's failure to respond to the Iranian attack on an American drone earlier this summer set the stage for the Islamic Republic's aggression in recent months.At one point,suggested that had the U.S. retaliated for the drone shootdown, Iran might not have damaged the Saudi oil fields. Bolton calledThe former national security adviser's comments come on the same daySpeaking on an airport tarmac in Los Angeles, Trump introduced his new top foreign policy aide as "highly respected" and hailed their "good chemistry."whose disagreements with the president and clashes with other senior officials often spilled into public view.After the attack in June,--During Wednesday's luncheon, Bolton said the planned response had gone through the full process and everybody in the White House had agreed on the retaliatory strike.Bolton complained.Bolton spoke to around 60 Gatestone donors at the exclusive restaurant Le Bernardin in Manhattan. Attendees included noted lawyer Alan Dershowitz and his wife Carolyn, former attorney general Michael Mukasey, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams, former Fox News host John Stossel, former New York Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey and New York billionaire John Catsimadis.garnering her very loud applause. Bolton had been scheduled to speak to the group before Trump fired him.In his talk and the Q&A session that followed, Bolton took attendees through a number of global issues.On Afghanistan, another frequent subject of disagreement with the president,Instead, he said, the U.S. should keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan with intelligence support and other support elements. He called the proposed deal that was on the table similar to the agreement the Taliban offered the U.S. after 9/11, but said "it doesn't make any sense."More than once,even though he personally liked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.a focus of his short White House tenure,The day they left, he predicted, the Nicholas Maduro regime would fall by midnight.He also said thatDuring the Q&A session,to what the attendee described as "thunderous applause."