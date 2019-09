© Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency, via Getty Images



Raja Shehadeh is a lawyer and the author of Going Home, A Walk Through Fifty Years of Occupation.

Mr. Netanyahu only confirmed an unspoken truth. And yet something has changed.Last week, ahead of the parliamentary elections in Israel this Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that if re-elected,We've heard many statements of support over the years, and nothing ever changes. Cynicism is widespread; by now,As Gideon Levy, a columnist for Haaretz, wrote recently , referring to Mr. Netanyahu's plan: Israel already is reaping all the benefits of annexation in the West Bank, and without having to bear any responsibility for the welfare of the Palestinians living here. Mr. Netanyahu made this promise, on the eve of an election, only to please his right-wing supporters. Formal annexation won't bring about any real change or extra benefits for the Israelis who live in the occupied areas. For all intents and purposes,(extending Israeli law to them), and gives them perks ( cheap mortgages and tax relief ).After all, with so many Israeli settlements in the West Bank by now, a two-state solution would be impossible to implement. That's not to say, however, that many Palestinians welcome Mr. Netanyahu's formal annexation plan as a step forward toward that goal.Israel has always wanted this land — without its people. And the territory Mr. Netanyahu is promising to annex is sparsely populated with Palestinians.They would simply be condemned to remaining laborers in the service of Israeli usurpers.But Mr. Netanyahu's move would, at least, have the virtue of being clarifying:— a development that many Palestinians would welcome because they have been disappointed by the agreement. Under the accords, the permanent status of the territories in the West Bank was to be negotiated between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization; outright annexation, as Mr. Netanyahu is now proposing, would be a clear violation.For a time, the agreement was expected to bring about a negotiated peace between the two sides and freedom for the Palestinians. Instead, over the years it has enabled Israel to keep exploiting Palestinians economically, control much of their resources and exercise total dominion over their borders. when he was in the political opposition , before 1996, the year he first became prime minister. By now, after his various stints as Israel's leader,He furthered this goal with his unfettered encouragement of more and more Jewish settlements being built in the West Bank.Palestinians have little interest in the elections in Israel this week. I'm not sure if that's the result of their experience of living under an occupation that has morphed into ravenous colonial rule or of the economic hardships they suffer. Either way, I think few Palestinians believe that it will make much difference to them who is elected.I wrote nearly the same thing half a year ago, before the previous election.What does stand out is thebetween Israel and the Palestinians. When Mr. Netanyahu declares that he will annex about one-third of the West Bank,When Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, declares that he will cancel the divisions of the West Bank created by the Oslo Accords — into so-called Areas A, B and C — which gave Israel power over more than 60 percent of the area,Worse, it is possible that Mr. Netanyahu is shrewd enough to carry out his promise of annexation and then manage to weather all the criticism and the consequences. He would probably justify the measure as being necessary for the defense of his country:(Facebook then temporarily suspended some features of the account, as a penalty for violating the company's hate-speech policy .) This hardly augurs well for the prospect of peace between our two nations if Mr. Netanyahu is re-elected.Then again,Short of being a Saudi billionaire, Mr. Gantz said last week, "the best place to be an Arab in the Middle East is in Israel" — as though Palestinians in Israel were treated like Israelis' equals. "And the second-best place to be an Arab in the Middle East is the West Bank." As though Palestinians — or anyone — could be happy living under foreign occupation for half a century. How deep can denial go?