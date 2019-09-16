© Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images



The worst-hit provinces included Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, Albacete, Almeria, and Malaga.Ontinyent, Orihuela, and Moixent experienced swelling of rivers leading to raging floods after 250 mm (9.8 inches) of rain fell in 12 hours on top of days of heavy rain.So far, over 3 500 people have been evacuated, including approximately 2 000 locals from Santomera town in Murcia.The worst affected was the municipality of Orihuela, Alicante where 75 000 residents remained isolated for three days.The death toll rose to 6 over the weekend. Two casualties were confirmed in Alicante, while other victims were reported in Caudete in Albacete province, Almeria, and La Jamula in Granada. Most of the deaths were caused by flooded tunnels and roads.Torrential rains caused not only urban flash floods but also the destruction of at least 300 000 ha (741 316 acres) of prime agricultural land.The storm also triggered several damaging tornadoes.Authorities said it's still too early to put a precise figure on the damage.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez assessed the flood-hit places on September 14, while officials have deployed more than 1 100 military personnel to affected communities for assistance.Valencia region head Ximo Puig has also asked for a Marshall Plan to assist with reconstruction, while Murcia officials are set to declare the area a disaster zone.The slow-moving storm system is known as 'gota fria' or cold drop, which started heading northwest after it weakened on September 15.