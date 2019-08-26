Madrid is under a torrential downpour of rain and hail as floods sweep over the city's streets, washing away cars and anything else in their path. The storms were captured in incredible footage.The immense storm passed over Madrid on Monday afternoon, with footage emerging from the city's Arganda district detailing its destructive power. Cars, trash cans and benches, among other debris, could be seen swept up in the flash floods.Other videos showed the extent of the flooding more clearly, with a veritable river surging through the city.The floods left several inches of standing water in some locations, undoubtedly causing thousands of dollars in damage.