qubit teleporter?
© unknown
Quantum teleportation has been a term related to qubits for the longest time and recently, researchers have successfully teleported 'qutrits'. The research published on American Physical Society is a major breakthrough that will propel the quantum computation prowess to incredibly faster speeds.

Scientists have been able to teleport qubits, Quantum Bits of information that have binary states - 0 or 1 - but qutrits have three possible states - 0, 1 and 2. Qubits and qutrits have the property of being able to exist in multiple states at the same time, i.e. superposition which allows for amazing applications in quantum computing.

Quantum Teleportation is based on quantum entanglement, through which the properties of a quantum particle can be transferred to a distant particle without physical movement of the particle itself. It is nothing like the 'Warp Speed' or 'Warp Drive' that has been popularized in sci-fi but rather, it is just two interlinked particles revealing the properties of the other particle. Quantum teleportation is possible by using photons which carry the quantum information about the two possible states in case of qubits or three possible states as in qutrits.

Splitting the photon into three beams through the use of an intricate contraption consisting of calibrated setup of lasers, beam splitters and barium borate crystals, the researcher created their qutrits. They also said that it could be possible to use ququarts in the future. With 0.75 fidelity over 12 states of entanglement, the researchers were able to prove that qutrit teleportation is possible.

The research will surely propel the quantum technology to the next level as quantum teleportation is an integral part of quantum computing applications.