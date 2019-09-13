© unknown

Quantum teleportation has been a term related to qubits for the longest time and recently, researchers have successfully teleported 'qutrits'. The research published on American Physical Society is a major breakthrough that will propel the quantum computation prowess to incredibly faster speeds.. Qubits and qutrits have the property of being able to exist in multiple states at the same time, i.e. superposition which allows for amazing applications in quantum computing.Quantum Teleportation is based on quantum entanglement, through which theIt is nothing like the 'Warp Speed' or 'Warp Drive' that has been popularized in sci-fi but rather, it is just two interlinked particles revealing the properties of the other particle. Quantum teleportation is possible byabout the two possible states in case of qubits or three possible states as in qutrits.Splitting the photon into three beams through the use of an intricate contraption consisting ofthe researcher created their qutrits. They also said that it could be possible to use ququarts in the future. With 0.75 fidelity over 12 states of entanglement, the researchers were able to prove that qutrit teleportation is possible.The research will surely propel the quantum technology to the next level as quantum teleportation is an integral part of quantum computing applications.