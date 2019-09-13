sinkhole
A huge sinkhole opened up on a road in northern China's Lvliang, swallowing two cars. In the video, filmed on September 11, two cars can be seen upside-down inside a 50-metre-long and 10-metre-wide sinkhole as water poured in from the road. According to the witness, people in the two cars have been evacuated and no one was injured. The case is being investigated, reports said.