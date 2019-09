© Reuters/Lisi Niesner



Donald Trump wants to improve the US economy instead of shunning economic cooperation with China as part of a crusade for democracy, billionaire activist George Soros has complained in an op-ed article.The US president should be applauded for waging economic warfare against China, but he must not use restrictions placed on Huawei as a bargaining chip to cut a trade deal with Beijing, the Hungarian-American businessman wrote in the opinion piece, published by The Wall Street Journal.In it, the founder of the Open Society FoundationsInstead of concerning himself with the economy,Soros admits, criticizing Trump for not sharing his worldview.Soros' work "opening societies" has made him a figurehead for athe billionaire declared in 2015, at the height of the migrant crisis. That rhetoric set him up for a clash with Europe's more nationalist leaders, like Hungary's Viktor Orban, who responded with a series of laws aimed at shoring up border security and at penalizing Soros' operations in the country.On China, Soros has long been a critic of Xi Jinping. In January, he slammed Xi for investing in "machine learning and artificial intelligence" as alleged means of authoritarian control, and has slammed western tech firms for doing business in the country.Soros warned in his most recent op-ed that,Though left unstated, this expansion of control would likely rub up against Soros' softer approach, which involves funding liberal causes in 120 countries worldwide,According to Soros, winning a brewing global information war comes before the political interests of Donald Trump, and even before the US economy. Whether Trump, or the US electorate, will agree, is another story entirely.