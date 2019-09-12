Puppet Masters
PM Khan: Pakistan is 'unfairly' blamed for US failures in Afghanistan
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 07:27 UTC
Pakistan took a serious hit after joining the US-led global campaign against terrorism, Khan revealed. Before that, Islamabad had been training the Islamist Mujahedeen fighters, who were "funded by the American CIA" to wage war against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan in the 1980s. But as it was the US' turn to invade Afghanistan, "these groups turned against us," he stated.
"We lost 70,000 people. We lost over $100 billion [from] the economy. And in the end, we were blamed for the Americans not succeeding in Afghanistan. I felt it was very unfair to Pakistan."
The ultimate tyranny in a society is not control by martial law. It is control by the psychological manipulation of consciousness, through which reality is defined so that those who exist within it do not even realize that they are in prison. They do not even realize that there is something outside of where they exist.
