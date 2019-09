(Response to a question from Sputnik)Trump campaigned in part on the idea that the American wars had been a disaster for the country; John Bolton never met a war he didn't want more of. So the mystery is not what the two disagreed about but why Trump hired him in the first place.I can't help wondering if the late Justin Raimondo was right when he suggested Trump had appointed Bolton as a cunning plot: " Instead of taking on the neocons directly, Trump embraces them - and we can see the knife go in as this whole scenario plays out ." Certainly everything Bolton has had a hand in has been a spectacular flop and Trump is now in a position to tell the war partyWhy fire him now?And, although I doubt Trump or he knew it,But we'll have a better idea when we see whom he appoints next. And whom he fires next. It is rather a mystery why Trump has chosen to surround himself with representatives of the war party.