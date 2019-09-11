bolton's moustache
(Response to a question from Sputnik)

Trump campaigned in part on the idea that the American wars had been a disaster for the country; John Bolton never met a war he didn't want more of. So the mystery is not what the two disagreed about but why Trump hired him in the first place.

I can't help wondering if the late Justin Raimondo was right when he suggested Trump had appointed Bolton as a cunning plot: "Instead of taking on the neocons directly, Trump embraces them - and we can see the knife go in as this whole scenario plays out." Certainly everything Bolton has had a hand in has been a spectacular flop and Trump is now in a position to tell the war party "see, we tried that, and it didn't work".

Why fire him now? It might be connected with the re-evaluation of weapons supplies to Ukraine or getting out of Afghanistan before the US and its minions double the Soviet time there on 25 January. Or the undoubted failure of the regime change in Venezuela. Or the fact that Tehran has outwitted Washington at every step; a desire to finally improve relations with Russia; Bolton's sabotage of the North Korea initiatives or many other things where the two would have been at odds.

And, although I doubt Trump or he knew it, he was fired on Ashura which is rather ironic.

But we'll have a better idea when we see whom he appoints next. And whom he fires next. It is rather a mystery why Trump has chosen to surround himself with representatives of the war party.