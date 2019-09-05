© Steven Ferdman/Getty Images



the government never made an espionage case, charging her with an obscure technicality

Still, many of his complaints proved correct, and the SEC ended up having to

rewrite some of its rules

after 2008.

If Byrne told authorities about Butina in July, 2015, and no real action was taken for nearly a year, that would fly in the face of the government's assertions at sentencing about the threat she posed.

the American who knew Maria Butina better than all but a few believes she was railroaded

, and just gave up his career in an effort to make amends.