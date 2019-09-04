© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev



An array of existing and future jets made their debut at this year's edition of Russia's MAKS airshow, amazing visitors and impressing prospective buyers. Here are the best takeaways from the event - in case you missed it.The 2019 event kicked off at Zhukovsky airfield near Moscow last Tuesday, withOn Friday, MAKS finally opened its doors to the public, much to the delight of aviation geeks, plane spotters, and airshow lovers. Countless fighter jets, civilian airliners, helicopters, drones and airspace equipment was put on display on the airfield and in several hangars.One of the most anticipated attractions was the MC-21, Russia's two-engine, narrow-body passenger plane, which isIrkut, the aircraft manufacturer, has just rolled out the latest trial version of the plane, which is fitted with a single-aisle cabin, a modern, digitized 'glass cockpit,' as well as Pratt & Whitney engines. The engineers say the MC-21 will burn less fuel, provide more comfort for passengers and crew, and will be built using ultra-light composite materials.While the MC-21 will serve short- and medium-haul destinations,Its full-size layout also appeared at MAKS, allowing visitors to get a glimpse of its flight deck and passenger cabin.Another attraction was the futuristic Su-57 fifth-generation fighter. Russia had shown off the stealthy jet at a previous exhibition, but this time, it opted to exhibit its export variant, the Su-57E.Exporting the Su-57 - a rival to the US F-22 and F-35, and Chinese J-20 - is a top priority for Russia. Turkey, recently sidelined from the F-35 project by Washington, may become the first foreign operator of the jet. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was among those viewing the aircraft this week, hinted that he was in talks with Moscow to purchase the Su-57.Retro planes were among other show stoppers, among them the legendary Ilyushin Il-2, the super-reliable WWII close air support aircraft dubbedMAKS serves as a sales platform for the Russian aviation industry, so, naturally, there was room for luxury items. Russian Helicopters - a conglomerate of companies making rotor-wing aircraft - unveiled its Ansat chopper. Created for corporate and VIP transportation, it is able to carry up to seven passengers.The corporation also presented two other medium-sized civilian helicopters, the multi-purpose Kamov Ka-62 and the Mil Mi-38.This year's MAKS finished up on Sunday.