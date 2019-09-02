Libyan flag
Supporters of Muammar Gaddafi flooded the town of Bani Walid to mark half a century since the overthrow of the monarchy by army officers led by the late Libyan leader, who was brutally killed by pro-NATO rebels eight years ago.

Residents of Bani Walid, a small desert town which remained loyal to Gaddafi even after his gruesome execution as a result of the 2011 NATO-led intervention, swarmed the streets on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the 1969 revolution that brought down the court of King Idris, abolishing the Libyan monarchy.

Many who descended on Bani Walid waved green flags, Libya's national flag under Gaddafi, and carried posters with the images of Gaddafi and his second son, Saif al-Islam. Cars honked their horns in solidarity as they drove past the jubilant demonstrators, according to footage from RT's video agency, Ruptly.

The military takeover on September 1, 1969, was spearheaded by Gaddafi, who led a group of 70 young officers to seize power in a "bloodless coup," which did not result in any violence or death.


This was in stark contrast to Gaddafi's own fate. He was tortured and killed by militants loyal to Western-backed rebels in October 2011. His death plunged Libya into political chaos and ruin, despite once having been the continent's richest country. Almost eight years since Gaddafi's demise, Libya is still torn between various military factions, with the UN-backed government in Tripoli vying for control over its vast oil reserves with forces led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.