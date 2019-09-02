Residents of Bani Walid, a small desert town which remained loyal to Gaddafi even after his gruesome execution as a result of the 2011 NATO-led intervention, swarmed the streets on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the 1969 revolution that brought down the court of King Idris, abolishing the Libyan monarchy.Many who descended on Bani Walid waved green flags, Libya's national flag under Gaddafi, and. Cars honked their horns in solidarity as they drove past the jubilant demonstrators, according to footage from RT's video agency, Ruptly.The military takeover on September 1, 1969, was spearheaded by Gaddafi, who led a group of 70 young officers to seize power in a "bloodless coup," which did not result in any violence or death.He was tortured and killed by militants loyal to Western-backed rebels in October 2011. His death plunged Libya into political chaos and ruin, despite once having been the continent's richest country. Almost eight years since Gaddafi's demise, Libya is still torn between various military factions, with the UN-backed government in Tripoli vying for control over its vast oil reserves with forces led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.