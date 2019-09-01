© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A 19-year-old woman has died after being mauled by a pack of dogs in South Knox County, a family member confirmed Saturday.Adrieanna O'shea had remained hospitalized since the afternoon of Aug. 23, when five dogs attacked her on Crescent Drive.A witness told deputies O'shea had returned to the witness' home to retrieve her purse after she had left it there the night before, according to an incident report from the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The witness said she was inside her home whenShe had jumped a small fence to try to get away from the animals.A deputy shot and killed one of the dogs after it charged at him, according to the report.The dogs were owned by a married couple, who live in a house, and their son, who lives in one of several mobile homes on the property. The home where O'shea left her purse was adjacent to the house where the dogs lived.The dog owners told deputies the animals were contained to the yard by an electric fence. A deputy noted the wire was not buried.One of the owners told deputies "the dogs were doing their jobs," according to the report.The owners described the dogs as a mastiff, a Rottweiler-lab mix, two mastiff-lab mixes and a pitbull. One of the mastiff-lab mixes was shot and killed by deputies; the other four dogs were taken to Young-Williams Animal Center.The owners told other media outlets all four dogs were euthanized after the attack. They declined to comment when reached Saturday by Knox News.The family of O'shea, through her aunt, also declined to comment.A Facebook page for O'shea says she graduated this year from Heritage High School in Maryville, where she was a cheerleader, and began studying at Walters State Community College in Sevier County.Authorities have not said whether criminal charges may be filed in the case.