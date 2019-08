© CC by 3.0/KGyST/Rafael Spice



Israel is "absolutely" responsible for the spate of attacks against pro-government Popular Mobilisation Unit (PMU) militia in Iraq, Ahmad al-Assadi, a spokesman for the Fatah Coalition, a major Iraqi parliamentary group, has claimed, citing the findings of government probes.al-Assadi said, his remarks quoted by AFP."The government is preparing sufficient evidence and documents to complain to the Security Council. It won't submit a complaint against an unknown entity," the lawmaker added, declining to comment on the specifics of what the probes have apparently found.The PMU began accusing Israel of being behind the attacks last week, with members of the organization claimingThe group also blamed the US for the attacks, sayingThe PMU is a collection of mostly Shia Iraqi paramilitary groups formed in 2014 to fight Daesh (ISIS), and has received assistance and training from Iran. Reports that Israel may be behind a series of mysterious air attacks against PMU bases in Iraq began swirling in July. Israel did not respond to the claims at the time.Late last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broke his silence on the attacks, hinting at Tel Aviv's involvement byhe said.Also last week,Last Friday, Iraqi Vice President Nour al-Maliki warned that continued Israeli strikes on his country could result in Iraq "transform[ing] into a battle arena that drags in multiple countries, including Iran."On Monday, theand called on the US to withdraw its remaining 5,000 or so troops from the country. The bloc also warned that Baghdad reserves the right to respond to Israel's aggression.