Canada's former prime minister, Kim Campbell, found herself in hot water after wishing in a tweet that Hurricane Dorian would make a "direct hit" on President Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, prompting a swift retraction.As news reports emerged on Wednesday about a raging tropical storm inching closer to America's coastline - an "absolute monster" in the words of President Trump - the former PM used the opportunity to declare: "I'm rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!"- but her critics were already out in full force.The president's son, Eric Trump, weighed in on Friday, slamming it as "classless.""Kim Campbell has no self respect, which is fine - she's an answer to a trivia question," wrote Rebel Media's Ezra Levant."But"Campbell has apologized, but there should be the [sic] consequences," tweeted another user in response.Some commenters came to Campbell's defense, however.Campbell briefly served as Canada's first female prime minister in 1993, following the retirement of PM Brian Mulroney.