Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of destroying and delivering the Amazon to the country's oligarchy., to the Brazilian landlord oligarchy that is destroying it, Venezuela repudiates and we raise our voice of protest and solidarity with the Brazilian people," said the Venezuelan leader.The Venezuelan president expressed his discontent with the Bolsonaro government during a national broadcast on the country's radios and televisions."How much has the fire hurt us which is caused by Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, in the Brazilian Amazon!", he said.On August 23, the Venezuelan Government proposed a meeting with the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OCTA) to address the consequences of the Amazon fires.In addition, Maduro offered immediate help to contain the forest fires that affect Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil.The number of fires in Brazil has increased by 83% this year compared to the period 2018.According to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), there were 1,628 outbreaks of fires in the country on August 28, while on August 27 there were 1,044.Last week, French president Emmanuel Macron said Bolsonaro had lied to him during the last G20 summit on June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan. At the time, Bolsonaro had underscored his commitment to environmental issues for Macron. Shortly thereafter, the Amazon forest fires reverberated around the world, triggering tensions between the two presidents.Still speaking to the press, Bolsonaro stressed that President Macron should recant with him."To talk or accept anything from France that is of the best possible intent, he will have to remove these words and then we can talk," published the G1 portal the statement of Bolsonaro.The Brazilian president doubts the good intentions of NGOs and international organizations regarding the Amazon.