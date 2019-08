Advocates of sex-segregated restrooms and locker rooms in schools often argue that transgender students should use a non-communal facility such as a nurse's station.That way, they can disrobe, shower and relieve themselves without upsetting members of the opposite sex who don't want to be naked with them.Trans advocates argue this is discriminatory, stigmatizing and inconvenient, and will lead to trans students endangering their health by not relieving themselves in school and worsening their hygiene by not showering after exercise.But maybe they're starting to come around on the separate-but-equal idea - for students who identify with their sex.Hawaii's KITV reports on a controversy at Kamehameha Schools Maui, where a male volleyball athlete started identifying as female and using the girls' locker room as a result.with no conditions such as required hormone treatment to level the playing field.It's high times for activists such as Dean Hamer, a board member of the Honolulu Gay & Lesbian Cultural Foundation as well as filmmaker and scientist , Hamer told the news station: "Accommodations should be made for them too because everyone should feel comfortable."Hamer says it's not enough for schools to have anti-bullying policies to protect sexual and gender minorities. They need to "show kids and teachers and administrators what a positive affirming atmosphere looks like,"The health and hygiene problems that cisgender students can develop by avoiding all-gender restrooms and locker rooms during school hours - in a reasonable attempt to avoid the opposite sex while undressed - is the basis for at least two lawsuits challenging transgender policies in public schools.A month later, the Supreme Court refused to review a decision by an appeals court that upheld a Pennsylvania school district policy allowing transgender students to use the facilities of their choice.The plaintiff in that case, known as Boyertown, was a boy who was so uncomfortable with a biological female in the locker room that he "lost points because he stopped changing for gym class," The Morning Call reported at the time.