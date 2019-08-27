Tyson fire disrupts markets, supply chain

Del Monte is closing US production plants (in WI, MN, and IL) and moving operations further South...or indoors! Likewise, Cargill sold off all assets in Ontario.

Tyson fire offlines 6% of US beef pipeline. As major components of modern agriculture are failing, the more significant realization is that these conglomerates have ALREADY GIVEN UP on the current grow zones and started preparing for the tougher growing seasons ahead. Have you? START GROWING TODAY.


