Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday that he will accept the offer of international aid to help fight the fires raging across the Amazon rainforest, but that French President Emmanuel Macron must first apologize to him.Bolsonaro appeared offended by Macron's comments related to his handling of the unfolding crisis in the Amazon, and wanted them retracted."And then we can speak," he said, according to The Associated Press.The Brazilian leader's demand for an apology follows Macron lashing out after a Bolsonaro supporter mocked Macron's wife, Brigitte, in a Facebook post, comparing her to Bolsonaro's wife, Michelle, and suggesting Macron was jealous."He said very disrespectful things about my wife. I have great respect for the Brazilian people and," Macron said.Macron did not immediately respond to Bolsonaro's conditions for accepting the money, worth roughly $20 million and pledged Monday during the G-7 summit in France Earlier, Brazilian officials balked at the offer, with Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, telling the nation's news outlet G1 that "we appreciate it, but."Lorenzoni also took a swipe at Macron, who has sought to bring attention to the fires in the Amazon and tweeted last week that "it is an international crisis."Lorenzoni said Monday, referring to the massive blaze that damaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in April.Brazil's ambassador to France, Luís Fernando Serra, echoed the sentiment Tuesday on French national television , saying in an interview thatThe Bolsonaro government's earlier refusal came as no surprise after the populist president and Macron exchanged critical tweets last week. Bolsonaro has accused Macron of striking a "sensationalist tone" and condoning a "colonialist mentality."Brazil is a former Portuguese colony. Bolsonaro also suggested that Western nations appear motivated by the resources that the Amazon provides."Look, does anyone help anyone ... without something in return? What have they wanted there for so long?" Bolsonaro said.Macron on Monday assured Bolsonaro that the international offer comes with only good intentions."We respect your sovereignty. It's your country," he said, according to the AP. But "the Amazon forest is a subject for the whole planet. We can help you reforest. We can find the means for your economic development that respects the natural balance.."The Amazon rainforest, which sprawls across nine countries and is the largest rainforest in the world, has been burning at a record rate, according to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research. More than 74,000 fires have been observed in Brazil alone this year, almost double the total for 2018.Bolsonaro, who took office in January, has faced a backlash for rolling back environmental protections that have paved the way for the illegal clearing of forests in favor of cattle farming and agriculture.Environmentalists say preserving the Amazon is essential because, leads to the loss of biodiversity and could threaten rainfall patterns across the globe.President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended Bolsonaro's efforts and tweeted that he has the backing of the United States. Bolsonaro "is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil - Not easy," Trump wrote Tuesday.