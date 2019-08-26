Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out hard against the Electoral College, slamming the institution as a racist scam that makes white people's votes count for "like, a lot more" than other people's votes.But she then thought of a good solution: "What if we count all white people as three-fifths of a person instead of a full person? Then, good votes would count more than bad, racist votes. Like, four or five times more or something, because 3/5ths is only like 10% of a real vote."She then paused as she counted on her fingers and double-checked her math on her toes. "Yeah, it adds up. Case closed. This makes the program contain 247% fewer racisms."It was pointed out to her that this was racist, but she said that. "1 bad racism plus 1 good racism equals zero racisms," she said confidently.At publishing time, Ocasio-Cortez had slammed the Electoral College as sexist after learning it doesn't even have a gender studies program.