About the Author:

Anatoly Zak is the editor of RussianSpaceWeb.com and the author of Russia in Space: The Past Explained, The Future Explored.

A quarter-century ago, it seemed like the space shuttle suddenly got a new sibling.It would prove to be the Buran's last. But looking back 25 years later, some space experts say the USSR might have built a better shuttle, one that would have laid the groundwork for a new generation of launch vehicles, had it been able to weather the economic storms of the 1990s and the breakup of the Soviet Union.Once the Soviet winged spacecraft finally made its public debut after years of secret development,It was easy to believe. A long list of Soviet equivalents of Western technology, from vacuum cleaners and cars to aircraft and rockets, were straight-up copies.At the outset of the Buran project in 1976, the Soviet leadership, indeed, gave its industry the task of developing a system with similar technical capabilities to the space shuttle. However, politicians left room for engineers to choose the exact path to such a vehicle, an opening that Buran chief architect Valentin Glushko exploited. As we now know from numerous unclassified documents and eyewitness accounts,Eventually they agreed thatthanks to a total replacement of traditional rockets with low-cost reusable spacecraft, as well as the American approach toward its launch architecture. Many historians and engineers today say that by doing so, the Soviets actually built a better system than the U.S. did.Inside, the Buran carried many components that performed the same functions as those of its American equivalents. Both ships employed hydrogen fuel cells to produce electricity and burned hydrazine to power onboard hydraulic systems. Still,with only a general idea of how the American equivalents worked.Most importantly, the Soviet engineers built anInstead of two relatively simple (but, as it turned out after the Challenger disaster, deadly unreliable) solid-rocket boosters, on the first stage, the Soviets employed four liquid-propellant rockets. Their legacy lives on today in the Russian-Ukrainian Zenit launcher.The Buran engineers also(instead of the shuttle's three) designed to provide most of the thrust during a ride to orbit. They placed these engines into a separate rocket stage, rather than on the winged orbiter itself, as was the case with the shuttle. This approach meant that the Soviet system would lose its main engines after each flight instead of returning them to Earth with the orbiter, making it less reusable. On the other hand, it meant thatbe it a space battle station, a lunar base module, or a Martian expeditionary vehicle,By contrast, the maximum payload of the space shuttle was limited by the 29-ton capacity of the orbiter's cargo bay.By building Buran this way, theIt could potentially support the Soviet response to Ronald Reagan's Star Wars program, as well as a manned lunar base and even expeditions to Mars.Ironically, afterward it became NASA's turn to try to reverse-engineer a Soviet design , as U.S. engineers looked into an architecture similar to Energia's but using the shuttle's components. Unfortunately, the concept known as Shuttle-C never went beyond a full-scale mockup.The Soviet space strategists apparently hugely overestimated the military importance of the shuttle and felt that they had to respond with a similar system, as they normally would to any major weapon development in the U.S.At the same time, though, the Soviets never subscribed toAccordingly, thewhich would require its unique capabilities of servicing in space and returning cargo from orbit. Buran could be used in the assembly of large space stations, such as modular Mir-2 complex developed in the 1980s, as well as for deployment and resupply of spy satellites and large antisatellite and antimissile platforms, if the arms race reached space, as the Kremlin leaders feared.However, both Energia and Buran came on the scene when the last act of the Cold War was playing out. The new face in the Kremlin,By 1991, the collapse of the USSR and the economic crisis in Russia that followed left Buran and its infrastructure to decay.In the retrospect, some say that if only the Buran, or at least its Energia launcher, had weathered the economic storms of the 1990s, Russia and the world community would now have an advanced and powerful space booster capable of putting an international base on the moon and even sending humans to Mars. Instead, these days both NASA and the Russian space agency find themselves at the beginning of a decade-long road to develop a new generation of launch vehicles that could one day approach the capabilities of Buran's powerful launcher.